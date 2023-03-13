GHMC nets Rs 1,529.42 crore in property tax collection

GHMC has collected a record property tax of Rs 1,529.42 crore, which is around Rs 310 crore more compared to the previous year

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Till March 10 this financial year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected a record property tax of Rs 1,529.42 crore, which is around Rs 310 crore more compared to the previous year during the same period.

Despite the impressive collections, the GHMC in a bid to mop up more revenues as the financial year heads for closure has planned special drives. As part of this, the officials have been given circle-wise targets and property tax defaulters have been identified.

“Besides sending notices, legal action will also be initiated against defaulters,” said a senior official adding that some elected representatives were also on the defaulter’s list. With the stepped-up drives, the civic body in just 10 days between March 1 and 10, has ensured collection of Rs 15.01 crore.

“From April 1, 2022, till March 10, 2023, over 12.95 lakh people paid property tax totalling around Rs. 1,529.42 crore. In the coming 15 days, we want to collect Rs 400 crore more towards property tax,” the official said.

This financial year, out of Rs. 1,529.42 crore property tax collected from 30 GHMC circles so far, the highest revenue was generated from Serilingampally circle (Rs 206.90 crore) followed by Jubilee Hills circle (Rs 154.69 crore) and Khairatabad circle (Rs.122.97 crore). Most of the property owners paid tax online this year and some paid through Mee Seva centres.

Apart from bill collectors collecting the tax from several property owners, there were some who paid by visiting the GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

Also Read Property Tax: GHMC to take action against property owners for fraudulent entries