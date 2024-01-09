GHMC officer suspended for Praja Palana applications being scattered on road

In response to the viral video that showed Praja Palana applications scattered on the Balanagar flyover, the GHMC on Tuesday suspended Tax Section Superintendent, M. Mahender.

According to the order issued by the civic body, Mahender was responsible for the forms collected in Circle 3- Hayathnagar which fell on the road as the private employee of the data entry agency was transporting them on a two-wheeler.

After due preliminary process, a suspension order with immediate effect was issued under sub-rule (l ) of Rule 8 of Telangana Civil Services (CC&A) Rules, 1991. The order stated that the officer exhibited negligence and failed to supervise the transportation of forms.

Mahender will remain under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings and shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission.