Watch: Praja Palana applications fly on the road in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 01:23 PM

Hyderabad: Praja Palana applications that scattered on the Balanagar flyover while being carried by a private employee on his two wheeler on Monday left people fuming besides raising concerns over the data and applications security.

A video of people questioning a private employee reportedly working for a bike taxi app after the Praja Palana applications got scattered on the Balanagar flyover, has gone viral on the social media networking websites.

In the video, the people are seen raising concerns over the applications and data security. The applications belonged to the Kukatpally area and the private employee was heard saying that he was coming from the ECIL area.

Perplexed over the employee’s explanation, the people wondered how the applications, which are supposed to be in the safe custody of officials, were being handled irresponsibly by private firms.

All this happened after the State government on Monday announced that a cabinet sub-committee was constituted on implementation of the guarantees for which the Praja Palana applications were filed by the people.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said already 30,000 data entry operators were uploading the applications online. The exercise could continue till January end, he had said.

Meanwhile, concerns are being raised by people over the data security and the safety of the applications.

“1.11 crore applicants’ phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers are not safe. Is Congress serious about the five guarantees forms? Is poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu team managing the data? How did data reach cyber criminals” asked M Krishank, former TSMDC chairman on X.

This is serious Data Threat….

1 crore 11 Lakhs have applied for 5 Guarantees of Congress and the Forms are handed over to whom ??

Who are those who are handling these forms , uploading them ??

Why are people getting anonymous phone calls asking OTP’s ?? pic.twitter.com/E2pLyeiNwL — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) January 9, 2024