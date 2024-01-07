Over 12 lakh applications received in erstwhile Nalgonda district under Praja Palana

The state government is going to select the eligible families for six guarantees based on the inquiry by the official into the details filled in the application forms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Nalgonda: Over 12 lakh applications have been received by government officials for Abhaya Hastham in in erstwhile Nalgonda district during the 10-day Praja Palana program.

About 6,11,853 applications were received by the officials in Nalgonda district, 3,62,203 applications in Suryapet district, and 2,64,922 applications in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The district authorities started the task of uploading the applications to the website http://prajapalana.telangana.gov.in on January 7.

Nalgonda district in-charge collector Hemanth Keshav Patil informed that about 1500 computer operators were working on the task in erstwhile Nalgonda district and online of the application by January 17.