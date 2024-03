GHMC official, reporter detained

The Jubilee Hills police on Friday detained Vishal, a GHMC Town Planning Section Officer and Kiran Goud, a reporter from a vernacular news channel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday detained Vishal, a GHMC Town Planning Section Officer and Kiran Goud, a reporter from a vernacular news channel on charges of demanding Rs 1.2 crore from a builder to manage GHMC and media with regard to irregularities in a building construction.

