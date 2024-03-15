Two held for cheating in Hyderabad

Two employees of Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Pvt Ltd were apprehended by the Central Crime Station police for allegedly gathering substantial deposits from around 300 customers under the pretense of pre-launch offers for the sale of flats in a gated community located at Shamirpet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 10:08 PM

They duped the gullible to the tune of Rs 80 crore, but they did not complete the project and did not returned money to depositors.

The arrested persons are J. P.Bhushanaa Rao and J.Raj Kumar, both from Jubilee Hills.

They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.