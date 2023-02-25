| Ghmc Officials Brief School Students About Safety And Preventive Measures Against Dog Bites

Among others, Moosapet, Gajularamaram and Serilingampally were some GHMC circles where school students were briefed today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Taking up an awareness Callaghan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Saturday briefed school students about safety and preventive measures against dog bites.

Pamphlets on measures to be adopted to prevent street dog attacks were also distributed in schools.

The GHMC will also take action against meat stall owners who throw waste in public places.