Water bowls, billboards to be set up to curb street dog menace

A meeting chaired by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday, came up with instructions for control of stray dog menace and dog bites.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Representative pic.

Hyderabad: Among a host of measures aimed at checking the stray dog menace, the city administration would be installing water bowls, set up billboards on do’s and don’ts and enhance the capacity of conducting Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures.

In the wake of the recent incident at Amberpet in which a four-year-old boy died after attacked by a pack of street dogs, a meeting chaired by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday, came up with instructions for control of stray dog menace and dog bites.

The instructions issued include setting up billboards/hoardings at suitable locations highlighting the appropriate behaviour towards and around street dogs. To alleviate the aggression of street dogs during the summer season, adequate number of water bowls to be arranged in suitable locations, preferably away from public movement.

Steps are to be taken to discourage and curb the tendency of non-vegetarian shops, function halls, hotels and hostels, to throw non-vegetarian specially in the raw form, and initiate action against those found disposing their garbage on street/public places that leads to gathering of street dogs.

The instructions issued for strict implementation also called for enhancing the current capacity of conducting ABC and increasing the number of dog catching teams and vehicles to attend the complaints effectively.

The officials were directed to take up a programme in all schools to educate children about the appropriate behaviour protocols so far as dealing with stray dogs are concerned, in next one month. A quick assessment and identification of high density stray dog areas would be taken up involving Residential Welfare Associations, Slum and Town Level Federations.

The sanitation staff including outsourcing staff would be trained to deal with street dogs and the GHMC has been asked to contact RWAs, slum and town level federations and create awareness regarding the feeding of street dogs, and reporting rogue street dogs.

Action plan to check street dog menace:

* Wide publicity to helpline 040-21111111 and My GHMC App to report aggressive or unsterilized dogs

* Use services of Self Help Groups, sanitation staff to promote awareness about street dogs behaviour

* Distribution of pamphlets in schools detailing do’s and don’ts around street dogs

* Promoting street dogs adoption