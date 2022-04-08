GHMC officials demolish cricketer Shravani’s house

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad women's cricketer Bhogi Shravani (right).

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women’s cricketer Bhogi Shravani and her family had to take shelter at a community hall with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials demolishing the house of the cricketer, at Tukaram Gate, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The officials said that they had already sent notices to the cricketer’s family on the deteriorating condition of the house and they took action owing to the risk of the house collapsing. Shravani, and her father B Mallesh, who is a plumber, are staying in the house. They are currently taking shelter in the community hall nearby.

However, the cricketer claimed that they had repaired the house but the officials didn’t bother to check it before demolishing. She lodged a police complaint on the officials at the Tukaram Gate police station. She also alleged foul play.

Shravali revealed that they have been staying in the house for the past 35 years and they were given the house by her mother’s relatives. “Despite repairing the damaged wall, the officials didn’t check it. They rushed into our house and threw everything out and started demolishing our house. Even the police were at the incident but didn’t help us,” she said.

Shravani is selected to play for Hyderabad in the women’s T20 tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry from April 15. But with the recent incident, she is not sure of her participation.

