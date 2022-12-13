GHMC officials demolishes encroachments in Kondapur

Temporary structures that mushroomed on the pavements on either side of the road were pulled down by the authorities using earth movers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials demolished encroachments at the JVG Hills Park , High Tension Road in Kondapur.

Temporary structures that mushroomed on the pavements on either side of the road were pulled down by the authorities using earth movers.

The demolition drive was taken up in the presence of Police. The GHMC had recently held a demolition drive in South zone too and several temporary structures were demolished.

The GHMC is simultaneously building footpaths and taking up the enforcement activity to safeguard the newly built pedestrian facilities and the existing ones