GHMC’s standing committee approves seven proposals

These proposals include construction of a RCC box drain with Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur nala to Rethibowli junction inside Mehdipatnam Garrison.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: The newly elected standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation during its first meeting on Thursday approved seven proposals.

These proposals include construction of a RCC box drain with Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur nala to Rethibolwi junction inside Mehdipatnam Garrison and an Interception & Diversion (I&D) structure and laying of RCC sewer pipeline from Balkapur nala along the Military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid.

The other proposals that were approved included construction of a community hall and healthcare facility in Sri Ram Nagar, Road Number 13, Banjara Hills with an estimated cost of Rs 2.05 crore and road widening work near the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL).