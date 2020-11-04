GHMC plans to complete road repair works by month-end

To avoid traffic problems, GHMC to take up works at night continuing till 6 am

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Motorists facing problems with the rain battered roads can heave a sigh of relief with the municipal officials deciding to complete the repair works by the month-end.

Right from the roads in narrow lanes in colonies to slums and main roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to complete the repair works on priority basis in a month. To avoid traffic problems, the corporation has decided to take up the repairs at night with the works continuing till 6 am.

The action follows instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to the GHMC on expediting the restoration of road stretches that were damaged due to the recent incessant rains in the city.

After inspecting the works at Lakdi-ka-Pul here, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said instructions have been issued to officials concerned and the agencies, which are executing works, to complete repairs at the earliest and ensure a hassle-free drive to the motorists.

He also suggested the agencies to ensure quality while carrying out the works and requested the MLAs and corporators to visit the areas where the repair works were on for maintaining quality.

“We have given instructions to the GHMC engineers to repair the pothole-riddled roads within 24 hours for the convenience of motorists,” Rammohan added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .