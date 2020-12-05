GHMC poll results fever grips twin cities

People stayed glued to their television sets and smartphones to track every bit of GHMC election results via news channels and social media

Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Though winter has set in, the weather in the twin cities on Friday was anything but cool as the heat and excitement from 30 counting centres spread across the State capital. People stayed glued to their television sets and smartphones to track every bit of GHMC election results via news channels and social media.

The counting of votes kept most people busy in cross-checking the results and the parties that won more divisions on Friday. As and when they received any bit of information on the results, whether it was confirmed or not, it was immediately shared in WhatsApp groups.

Regular television serials and shows, and even the T20 match between India and Australia were relegated to secondary positions as the poll results dominated everything else for most part of the day.

WhatsApp groups, in fact, were alive with discussions and debates and later, analysis ‘reports’ too after the final results came in. Many in restaurants and cafes were seen keeping a tab on the developments on their smartphones.

