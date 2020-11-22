GHMC polls: BJP Hafeezpet candidate ready to put up a fight

A native of Hafeezpet and a post graduate in Political Science, the candidate, B Anusha Yadav as part of her campaign is out to gauge people’s pulse and know their problems

Hyderabad: One of the rapidly growing suburbs in the IT corridor, Hafeezpet has been witnessing an ever increasing voter base with influx of residential colonies every year. And wooing the voters is quite a tough task for any political contender.

Boini Anusha Yadav is the BJP’s face in the municipal division for the ongoing GHMC elections. A native of Hafeezpet and a post graduate in Political Science, Anusha as part of her campaign is out to gauge people’s pulse and know their problems.

“People have been suffering from shortage of drinking water, drainage and road connectivity. And recent rains have battered them severely leaving people high and dry. Traffic is another major issue that should be seriously addressed. I so far interacted with residents of Shanti Nagar, HUDA Colony, RTC Colony and other localities in the division and I’ve been getting positive feedback from them,” she says.

Hafeezpet is predominantly a settlement of migrants and slum-dwellers from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Anusha says based on her feedback, she is confident of giving a tough competition for the rival TRS in the GHMC elections. Anusha helps her husband Mahesh Yadav who runs Boini Lakshmaiah Yadav Charitable Trust.

“We usually help poor students from backward communities and also extend financial assistance to deprived families through our Trust. My husband has been in active politics and had contested 2016 GHMC elections from Congress ticket,” she says.

In her campaign, Anusha is being supported by party leaders including Movva Satyanarayana, Mallesham, Sridhar, Bikshapathi and Gnanender Prasad.

