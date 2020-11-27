GHMC polls: Confident of win, says Monda Market corporator

TRS candidate Akula Rupa took out a padayatra as part of the election campaign in Regimental Bazaar, Tata Chari compound

Hyderabad: TRS candidate for Monda Market municipal division and sitting corporator Akula Rupa is confident of her win. “I had always been within the reach of people and resolved their issues from time to time. The TRS government had always strove for development of basthis. And now, I am sure people will take a decision in the GHMC elections and ensure a resounding victory for the TRS,” said TRS candidate for Monda Market municipal division Akula Rupa.

She took out a padayatra as part of the election campaign in Regimental Bazaar, Tata Chari compound, Arya Vysya compound and surrounding areas. TRS leaders along with GHMC Co-option member CS Narasimha Mudiraj and scores of party supporters joined the sitting corporator.

Later addressing people, Rupa said the TRS government had taken up several development activities spending crores of rupees in basthis. Apart from CC roads, underground drainage system, street lights and other basic amenities were provided to the people. “Our government has always been in touch with the common man resolving issues knowing their needs and problems,” she said.

Stating that the TRS was working for the welfare of all communities, Rupa said that people of the city are keen to support the TRS in the ensuing elections. Later, Co-option member Narasimha Mudiraj said the TRS government has come up with an election manifesto that keeps poor and marginal sections in view. TRS leaders Ashok Kumar Mudiraj, Anitha and party workers also participated in the campaign.

