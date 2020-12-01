GHMC Polls: Cyberabad CP Sajjanar votes in Nampally

The Commissioner urged all citizens to come out and to exercise their democratic right.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with his wife Anupa V Sajjanar exercised their franchise at the Vyayamshala High School in Nampally here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner urged all citizens to come out and to exercise their democratic right.

“It is the duty of each and everyone to cast their vote. Cast your vote first, then do other works,” he said.

In Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, a total of 51,000 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast.

Elaborate arrangements with Covid-19 norms in place have been made to ensure an incident-free elections, he added.

