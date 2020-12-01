GHMC Polls: Owaisi casts vote in Shastripuram

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at St. Faiz High School at Shastripuram on Tuesday morning.
He appealed to the voters to come out and exercise their voting franchise with enthusiasm and elect the candidate of their choice.
“The election is for the future of Hyderabad and all have to participate. The polling percentage has to increase. All arrangements are made by the authorities to facilitate the process,” he said.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .