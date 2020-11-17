GHMC polls: Voter slips to be distributed by November 25

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to complete the exercise of distributing voter slips by November 25.

During a meeting with officials and nodal officers on Tuesday, Lokesh Kumar said identification of distribution, reception and counting centres was already completed. This apart, all the 19,000 ballot boxes to be used for the GHMC elections have been thoroughly checked, he said.

Meanwhile, with the model code of conduct coming into effect, over 4,000 banners, posters and other paraphernalia were cleared across GHMC limits on Tuesday. All these banners and posters were cleared from roads, government establishments and other areas. Twenty special teams had been formed to clear the banners and posters and other materials, he said.

