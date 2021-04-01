GHMC property tax collection crosses Rs 1,600 cr mark

According to GHMC officials, out of the 16 lakh plus property tax assessees in the GHMC jurisdiction, 12.11 lakh property owners have paid the tax by March 31

Hyderabad: With the financial year 2020-21 coming to an end on Wednesday, the property tax collection of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark.

Against the target of Rs 1,900 crore, the civic body has collected a property tax of Rs 1,647.86 crore till 9 pm on Wednesaday through citizen service centres, municipal circle offices, bill collectors, Meeseva and online.

According to GHMC officials, out of the 16 lakh plus property tax assessees in the GHMC jurisdiction, 12.11 lakh property owners have paid the tax by March 31. During the previous financial year, property tax collection was Rs 1,357.12 crore.

This year’s tax collection was the highest ever property tax in the civic body’s history. Wednesday being the last for the collection, the property tax can be paid till midnight.

Those who failed to pay the tax will be penalised 24 per cent of whatever amount they have to pay, from April 1. Meanwhile, the GHMC is offering the Early Bird scheme benefit of a 5 per cent rebate to those paying property tax for 2021-22 starting April 1.

