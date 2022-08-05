GHMC proposes 146 km VDCC road to prevent water stagnation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed 146 km Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads with an outlay of Rs 158.67 crore this financial year. Of this planned works, almost 10 km of roads have already been developed by August.

Works with an estimated cost of Rs 14.71 crore in LB Nagar zone, Rs 29.72 crore in Charminar zone, Rs 40.74 crore in Khairatabad zone, Rs 6.43 crore in Serilingampally zone, Rs 11.36 crore in Kukatpally zone and Rs 55.71 crore in Secunderabad have been proposed.

These roads are being laid where water stagnation is a recurring problem and at stretches where traffic is relatively less when compared to main roads. “The VDCC road prevent water stagnation and road damage. It also improves strength and life of the road,” said a GHMC official.