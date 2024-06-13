GHMC set to check quality of civil works

According to a tender document, in the financial year 2023-24, so far the GHMC has taken up 6,386 sanctioned works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 10:22 PM

Hyderabad: GHMC will soon be conducting a thorough check on civil projects with the help of third-party agencies to assess the quality of work executed by contractors. Along with highlighting the problem area, they will also suggest solutions to uphold the construction standards.

The civic body says 12 different agencies may be empanelled for the task. Around two to three circles are clubbed together and the city is divided into 12 slices, with each agency allotted only one slice to undertake quality checks.

These include cement concrete pavements, bituminous road works, underground drainage, storm water drains, RCC buildings, culverts & bridges, footpaths, and others.

However, the CRMP, SNDP, Housing, and works having PMCs are excluded from these checks. These assessments will help the authorities to determine where remedial measures would be necessary.