GHMC starts issuing unique ID numbers for pets

Hyderabad: If man can have a unique Aadhaar identification number, why can’t man’s best friend have one too?

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started issuing unique numbers to pets in the city. All that pet owners have to do is just apply online with the required details. The details to be provided for getting a unique number for the pet include the dog’s breed, age and anti-rabies vaccination certificate. Also to be included are details of the pet owner including address and a ‘no objection certification’ (NOC) from two neighbours.

The civic body has shifted the entire process of pet registrations from the earlier cumbersome manual process of issuing tokens for which one had to visit the municipal corporation offices. Officials of the GHMC veterinary wing say the process has now completely gone online, enabling pet owners to apply and obtain the mandatory registration of their pets from the comfort of their homes.

Under the new online system, once the required details are uploaded, the same are scrutinised for issue of the unique identification number which includes circle number, ward number, year and a randomly generated number (Ex: PD2513120000001) as a licence to the pet owner, in just one day. This number will be unique and will not be allocated to any other pet.

“All the above details have to be uploaded on the GHMC website or by downloading the MyGHMC app along with an online payment of Rs 50 towards registration fee. Even renewal of pet licences is now being offered online,” GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakil said.

The service was launched last month and already 76 online licences have been issued. The municipal corporation received 101 applications, of which 76 were approved and the rest were reverted to the applicants instructing them to upload the mandatory details.

As per GHMC rules, persons wanting to have a pet at their home have to obtain licence from the municipal corporation for the same. Every year, the municipal corporation issues about 7,000 to 8,000 licences.

