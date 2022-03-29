GHMC summer coaching camps set to begin from April 25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to conduct summer coaching camps in the city from April 25 to May 31 after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The civic body will be holding coaching camps for children from the age of six to 16 across the 520 playgrounds, 17 sports complexes, 11 roller skating rinks, seven swimming pools, and five tennis courts.

These camps will offer training in 45 different sports including boxing, karate, roller skating, tennis, and swimming across more than 700 centres. They will have senior-level coaches training children every day between 6:00 to 8:00 am.

About 35 lakh people, including former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and ace shuttler PV Sindhu, benefited from these camps.

Currently, GHMC is procuring the required sports equipment.

