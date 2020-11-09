GHMC sweeper critically injured in road accident

According to the police, the victim Bharatamma (50) was sweeping the road stretch near IS Sadan under Santoshnagar police station limits when a RTC bus hit her

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: A GHMC sweeper sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Santoshnagar on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim Bharatamma (50) was sweeping the road stretch near IS Sadan under Santoshnagar police station limits when a RTC bus hit her. The woman fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. On information the Santoshnagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the bus was taken into custody.

