GHMC teams all set to tackle monsoon

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Updated On - 12:42 AM, Thu - 16 June 22

Motorists make their way near the Secretariat as rain lashed several parts of the city on Wednesday evening.

Hyderabad: To address rain-related complaints on a warfooting this monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to go for a convergence model with related departments.

As part of this convergence model, the GHMC has come up with a more effective mechanism to coordinate with various line departments under a single roof and have them stationed at the GHMC Command Control Room in the head office.

In addition to addressing routine rain-related complaints like waterlogging, the networking with departments will help fix power outages, sewage overflow and enhanced safety near manholes and open drains.

According to Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) officials would be available round-the-clock to address complaints of power outages while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) would act as a nodal agency for complaints on sewage overflow, damaged manhole covers and water leakage complaints. Officials of both the departments would be available round-the-clock and work in shifts.

“In addition to the GHMC monsoon teams meant for rain relief works, the HMWS&SB has also formed 16 Emergency Response Teams (ERT). They will be deployed in 16 divisions to tackle emergency situations in low-lying areas during heavy rain and will co-ordinate with the GHMC,” she said.

Administrative approval has been accorded for an amount of Rs 78.40 lakh for ERTs and the staff will be equipped with vehicles too. The HMWS&SB General Manager (E) heading the ERTs will identify inundation areas in their respective jurisdictions during the rains and initiate necessary measures to ensure replacement of damaged manhole covers and provide safety grills.

Intermittent spells of rains continue to lash Hyderabad

Intermittent spells of rains continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The monsoon, which arrived in the city with a slight delay, remained active with the cloudy sky threatening to open up throughout the day though showers greeted the city in spells.

Till evening, most parts in the city and suburbs received rains with Kandikal Gate in Bandlaguda recording the maximum of 54.3 mm followed by Sivarampally in Rajendranagar mandal with 42.5 mm. The rainfall recorded at Charminar and Kapra stood at 6 mm and 6.8 mm respectively.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed into service its staff to address monsoon related issues such as waterlogging on roads, catch pits and clogged drains. After the waterlogging was cleared, garbage and mud accumulated on the roads was removed by the sanitation staff.

The GHMC staff equipped with water pumps to drain out the accumulated water, crowbars and other equipment also inspected low lying areas and in some localities, rain relief works were taken up in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board staff. Similar relief works were taken up at Attapur, Chandrayangutta, Ramnaspura and Langar Houz among other areas.