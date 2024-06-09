GHMC’s 534 Monsoon Emergency Teams to address waterlogging in the city

GHMC has also asked the public to not litter in nalas and requested the IT companies to take precautions and adjust timings to avoid traffic congestion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 02:52 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 534 Monsoon Emergency Teams have been set up by GHMC and other civic departments to take regular measures to prevent waterlogging in the city, especially in low-lying areas.

Of these, 157 mobile teams, 242 static teams, 29 teams on CRMP roads, 30 teams on DRF, 13 teams from police department, 41 teams of electricity department and 22 teams of HMWSSB will provide round-the-clock services. While the GHMC will play a primary role, other departments will help in identifying and resolving water stagnation points across the city.

“There are 125 water stagnation points across the city and a permanent solution has been made to reduce the water gradually. At present, 32 water logging points have also been undertaken to completely remove them by the next monsoon season,” the statement said, adding that construction of large sumps to make water flow faster at the points of water stagnation was undertaken.

GHMC has also asked the public to not litter in nalas and requested the IT companies to take precautions and adjust timings to avoid traffic congestion. In addition to that, authorities asked to not open the lids of manholes.