GHSPCA urges people to protect birds during Sankranti

Veterinary professionals emphasise that these injuries severely impede birds' ability to fly, often leading to a prolonged healing process and a high mortality rate among rescued birds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: During the Sankranti festivities, the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) persists in its efforts to safeguard birds from the perils of Chinese manja and glass-coated threads in Hyderabad.

The harmful threads, commonly used for kite-flying, pose a severe threat to birds, causing injuries that can be fatal.

Also Read GHSPCA bans animal sacrifice in public religious events

GHSPCA members, in their patrols across the city, diligently rescue birds entangled in these hazardous threads, aiming to mitigate the risks until the festival concludes.

Veterinary professionals emphasise that these injuries severely impede birds’ ability to fly, often leading to a prolonged healing process and a high mortality rate among rescued birds.

In adherence to the National Green Tribunal‘s 2016 ban on such harmful threads under the Environment Protection Act, GHSPCA warns of stringent penalties—up to Rs 1 lakh fine and imprisonment for up to 5 years—for those found selling nylon or glass-coated threads.

In 2023, GHSPCA rescued over 150 birds, but unfortunately 50 of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

This year, as of January 9th, 2024, GHSPCA has already rescued 8 birds.

To ensure bird safety during kite-flying, GHSPCA encourages the public to:

1. Refrain from using Chinese nylon manja and glass-coated threads.

2. Fly kites in the afternoon when bird activity is lower, avoiding mornings and evenings.

3. Promptly clean up kite waste after celebrations.

4. Seek expert guidance when aiding an injured bird; avoid using knives or scissors.

5. Contact animal welfare organizations in emergencies or for rescue guidance.

To report injured or entangled animals, citizens can reach GHSPCA members Soudharam Bhandari and Shek Hussain at 8886743881 or 9949602074.

Rescue statistics of GHSPCA over recent years:

2017: 106 birds

2018: 156 birds

2019: 57 birds

2020: 46 birds

2021: 56 birds

2022: 67 birds

2023: 72 birds

2024: 8 birds (as of January 9th, 2024)

GHSPCA’s ongoing efforts highlights the need for collective responsibility in ensuring the safety and protection of birds during festive celebrations.