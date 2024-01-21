Karimnagar RTC earns Rs 14 crore revenue during Sankranti

Some of the women, who used to travel in private vehicles at the time of festivals, had chosen RTC buses this time around in the wake of the free traveling facility

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 21 January 2024, 06:15 PM

Karimnagar: Despite free traveling facility for women, TSRTC Karimnagar region managed to get about Rs 14 crore revenue during the recent Sankranti festival season.

The occupancy ratio has increased in a big way after the launch of Maha Lakshmi scheme. Some of the women, who used to travel in private vehicles at the time of festivals, had chosen RTC buses this time around in the wake of the free traveling facility.

Besides women, male passengers also traveled in Corporation buses in a big way. As a result, the TSRTC managed to earn huge revenue during Sankranti, which was the first festival after the launch of Maha Lakshmi scheme.

Karimnagar region earned Rs 13.95 crore in between January 7 to 18 by transporting 44.63 lakh passengers in different routes. Out of that 27.98 lakh are women passengers. While Godavarikhani depot stood in the first place by earning Rs 2.23 crore, Husnabad earned least revenue of Rs 55.06 lakh.

A total of 861 buses are being operated in different routes in 11 depots of Karimnagar region. In addition to existing services, corporation officials operated additional buses to cater the needs of festival rush.

According to RTC officials, the rush was heavy on January 12, 13 and 17. Every day, more than 4 lakh passengers traveled in buses and OR also crossed 100 percent.

Karimnagar-I depot earned Rs 2.16 crore revenue followed by Jagtial Rs 1.84 crore, Karimnagar-II Rs 1.67 crore, Vemulawada Rs 1.09 crore, Sircilla Rs 1.06 crore, Korutla Rs 98.42 lakh, Huzurabad Rs 87.99 lakh, Manathnai Rs 77.34 lakh, and Metpalli Rs 69.64 lakh.