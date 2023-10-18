GHSPCA bans animal sacrifice in public religious events

Pointing out that as part of 10-day Dasara festivities, people were sacrificing animals, the Society in a statement issued here said such sacrifice was prohibited under Sec.3 of Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act 1950.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Pointing out that as part of 10-day Dasara festivities, people were sacrificing animals, the Society in a statement issued here said such sacrifice was prohibited under Sec.3 of Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act 1950.

Hyderabad: Sacrifice of any animal or bird in anyplace of public religious worship or in any congregation of procession connected with any religious worship in a public place was prohibited, said Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA).

Pointing out that as part of 10-day Dasara festivities, people were sacrificing animals, the Society in a statement issued here said such sacrifice was prohibited under Sec.3 of Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act 1950.

“Also, Sec.5 of the Act says that no person shall knowingly allow any sacrifice to be performed at any place which (a) is situated within any place of public religious worship or adoration or its precincts (b) is in his possession or under his control,” the statement said.

Violation of the above provisions of law would attract punishment of a jail term for more than five years as per Sec 428, 429 of the Indian Penal Code & Sec.6 of the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950 & Sec.11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, said the statement issued by D.Joshi of People for Animals, Hyderabad and Soudharm Bhandari of GHSPCA.

The statement appealed to those coming across such instances to inform on the contact numbers: 8886743881 (GHSPCA) / 9490149601 (PFA).