‘Girl’ addresses issues of social media bullying, privacy abuse 

The film discusses the topic as to how women should brace up and fight against such evil forces on social media.

By | Published: 4:55 pm

The multi-dimensionality of the internet and social media not only has multiple benefits for its users but also has a dark side to it. Incidents of privacy abuse, blackmailing with morphed images and videos or troubling young girls by uploading obscene morphed photographs of them on social media have become a daily routine for offenders.

The recently-released low-budget movie titled Girl is based on this exact theme and revolves around Mrudula, who faces such a situation, and what kind of a decision does she take. The film discusses the topic as to how women should brace up and fight against such evil forces on social media.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Productions, the movie was released on Shreyas ET app on December 26. Audiences can watch the movie on the app with a price as low as Rs 30. The characters in this message-oriented film, whose trailer captured much attention, include Angel Vani, BN Sharma, Ravi, Vineel and Hemanth. Directed by Santosh Balaraju, Girl was produced by BN Sharma and Ravi Avirineni.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .