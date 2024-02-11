Girl student found hanging in residential college in Suryapet

A farewell party was conducted in the residential school on Saturday evening, in which Vaishnavi also participated actively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 09:54 AM

Suryapet: A second-year Intermediate student, Daggupati Vaishnavi, was found hanging in a room in the SC Welfare residential college at Imampet in the district on Saturday night.

A farewell party was conducted in the residential school on Saturday evening, in which Vaishnavi also participated actively. She also shared the details of fare party celebrations with her mother on a WhatsApp video call.

Also Read Suryapet: Elderly person dies on spot in road accident

However, when other students were consuming soft drinks at the venue, she is suspected to have gone to another room and hanged herself to a ceiling fan in the residential school.

According to the parents of the girl, the hostel staff telephoned them saying their daughter had fallen sick. They also asked them to come to the residential school immediately. When they reached the school, no staff was available. They also expressed doubts over Vaishanavi’s death.

More details about the incident are awaited.

The incident has come barely a week after two girl students were found dead in an SC welfare hostel at Bhongir.