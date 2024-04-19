Hyderabad: Upset over financial difficulties, youth ends life in Shamirpet

The victim, identified as Sampath Goud (23), who worked at a private firm in Hitec City was allegedly not paid his salary of the last two months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:11 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over financial difficulties in taking care of his mother and sister, a youth died by suicide at an open plot in Shamirpet on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sampath Goud (23), who worked at a private firm in Hitec City was allegedly not paid his salary of the last two months. He was visibly upset over his financial situation and had shared it with his close friends.

Sampath informed his mother that he was going to meet his friends and instead went to a secluded spot near a government school and hanged himself from a tree.

The Alwal police are investigating.