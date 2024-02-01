Suryapet: Elderly person dies on spot in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 04:40 PM

Suryapet: An elderly person died on the spot in a hit and run incident at Akkaladevigudem in Chivvemla mandal in the district.

The victim, Palavarapu Someshwar Rao (70) from Suryapet town, was a retired Transco employee and was suffering from a psychological disorder. According to the police, Someshwar Rao had left his home on Wednesday evening and his body was found on the road at Akkaladevigudem on Thursday morning. It was suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away.

The Chivvemla police filed a case and are making efforts to identify the vehicle.