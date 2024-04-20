Youngster ends life; Harassment by loan app executives suspected

He was allegedly being harassed by loan app executives. On Saturday, he was found hanging in his residence after his family members went outside.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 10:15 PM

Peddapalli: A youngster, Galipelli Jayavardhan, was found hanging in a suspected case of suicide in Godavarikhani on Saturday.

According to the police, a resident of Vidhyanagar, Jayavardhan took loans of Rs.20,000 and Rs.10,000 from two different loan apps during the time of the Covid pandemic.

He had borrowed Rs.1 lakh from a private money lender in Hanumannagar.

Besides the loan apps, the money lender is also said to have mounted pressure on Jayavardhan, who was unable to repay the loans. The police have registered a case and are investigating.