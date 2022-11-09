GITAM School to organise two-day national conference in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

The conference aims to stimulate responses from all spheres of the society through academically sound and rigorous deliberations on various relevant topics. The conference aims to stimulate responses from all spheres of the society through academically sound and rigorous deliberations on various relevant topics.

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Department of Economics, Hyderabad, is organising a two-day national conference on the theme ‘Multi-Pronged Responses and Resilience to the Pandemic-Driven Crisis: From Socio-Economic Spheres in the Indian Context’ on November 24-25, in collaboration with the Council for Social Development (CSD), Southern Regional Centre, Hyderabad.

The conference aims to stimulate responses from all spheres of the society through academically sound and rigorous deliberations on various relevant topics.

This conference invites abstracts (approx. 300 words) followed by full research papers that throw light on the varied challenges and woes led by the current pandemic as well as the multi-pronged responses from various socio-economic sections of the Indian economy, including the impact of pandemic on rural consumption and livelihood, role of agriculture absorbing the crisis, public health and educational attainment during the pandemic, among other aspects.

Last date of abstract submission has been extended to November 7 and further information can be had from Dr. Mandar V. Kulkarni at 8105872210, or email to mkulkarn@gitam.edu/gitam.eco.conference@gmail.com