GITAM student suicide case: NHRC serves notice to Telangana govt

NHRC observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern

By ANI Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:38 PM

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an engineering girl student died by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, on January 5. Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally.

The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Government of Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, carried on January 6, the eyewitnesses said that the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”.