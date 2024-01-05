GITAM Hyderabad student jumps off 5th floor, dies

Renu Sri reportedly joined the varsity just three months ago in the Computer Science Engineering branch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Sangareddy: Renu Sri (18), a first-year Engineering student of GITAM University Hyderabad, leapt to death from the fifth floor of the varsity building in Rudraram on Friday afternoon.

She died on the spot as she sustained multiple injuries. Renu Sri reportedly joined the varsity just three months ago in the Computer Science Engineering branch.

Also Read GITAM alumna bags 14th Guinness World Record

Her parents were living in the Madhapur area in Hyderabad.

The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem. A case has been registered.