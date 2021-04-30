Gitanjali Devashray: All fun at pyjama party

The wonderful session came to an end with the children bidding goodbye and wanting to have more fun once the new session begins after the summer break.

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Students of class I of Gitanjali Devashray had a wonderful Pyjama Party to wind up the session before the summer holidays. It was wonderful to see all the children dress up in pajamas with their favourite toys and eager faces and smiling hearts ready to rock the party.

They recited the poem goodnight along with the famous ones like ten little fingers, golden! They had their toys, goodies, storybooks, and their high spirits all combined! The energy with which they danced and sang was contagious! A few of them even got their siblings to enjoy the pyajama party.

The wonderful session came to an end with the children bidding goodbye and wanting to have more fun once the new session begins after the summer break.

