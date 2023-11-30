| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Brace Yourself Up For The Weekend Extravaganza

Hyderabad weekend guide: Brace yourself up for the weekend extravaganza

Here are a few curated events you can check out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: From soulful melodies to stand-up comedy, a cozy pyjama party, and an international jazz extravaganza — the city is set to become a hub of vibrant activities this weekend. Here are a few curated events you can check out.

Ram Miriyala live:

Get ready to groove on the dance floor as musician Ram Miriyala takes the stage in the city, performing a dynamic set of both his film tracks and original compositions live.

When: December 2, 8 pm

Where: Odeum by Prism, Gandipet

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Pop-Up Paradise:

Indulge in a retail therapy experience at this bustling bazaar filled with an array of hidden treasures and unique finds.

When: December 2, 10.30 am – December 3, 10.30 pm

Where: Raichandani Mall, Kompally

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Nenu Local – Telugu stand-up comedy:

Stand-up comic Guru Chandra Sekhar is all set to tickle your funny bones for one and a half hour delivering hilarious Telugu jokes and witty observations about his life.

When: December 3, 7 pm

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Women’s Circle:

The gathering aims to empower, uplift, and connect with the incredible women in the city. Along with creative activities and interactive workshops, various topics related to womanhood, self-care, mental health, personal growth, and community building will be discussed in the event.

When: December 2, 4 pm onwards

Where: To be announced

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Pyjama Party:

Enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and delectable food, along with a farmhouse stay and a pool party under the starry sky, wearing comfy PJs. The event also offers ocean-breaking sessions that will provide individuals with opportunities to connect.

When: December 2, 6 pm – December 4, 6 am.

Where: Three Peace Soup, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

International Jazz Festival:

Embrace a rhythmic reverie as the musical spectacle os all set to showcase top-tier national and international jazz talents. The line-up includes Ari Roland Jazz Quartet from the USA, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality from Germany, Mystic Vibes from Bengaluru, and George Hull Collective from Hyderabad.

When: December 2, 5 pm onwards

Where: Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City

Registrations: Free event

SoMaphia:

Delve into this conceptual Indian Music concert, depicting the journey of a woman through the many stages and layers of life, by renowned playback singer Sri Soumya Varanasi.

When: December 3, 8 pm onwards

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills