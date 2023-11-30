Hyderabad weekend guide: Brace yourself up for the weekend extravaganza

Here are a few curated events you can check out.
Hyderabad: From soulful melodies to stand-up comedy, a cozy pyjama party, and an international jazz extravaganza — the city is set to become a hub of vibrant activities this weekend. Here are a few curated events you can check out.
Ram Miriyala live:
Get ready to groove on the dance floor as musician Ram Miriyala takes the stage in the city, performing a dynamic set of both his film tracks and original compositions live.
When: December 2, 8 pm
Where: Odeum by Prism, Gandipet
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
Pop-Up Paradise:
Indulge in a retail therapy experience at this bustling bazaar filled with an array of hidden treasures and unique finds.
When: December 2, 10.30 am – December 3, 10.30 pm
Where: Raichandani Mall, Kompally
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Nenu Local – Telugu stand-up comedy:
Stand-up comic Guru Chandra Sekhar is all set to tickle your funny bones for one and a half hour delivering hilarious Telugu jokes and witty observations about his life.
When: December 3, 7 pm
Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available on Book My Show
Women’s Circle:
The gathering aims to empower, uplift, and connect with the incredible women in the city. Along with creative activities and interactive workshops, various topics related to womanhood, self-care, mental health, personal growth, and community building will be discussed in the event.
When: December 2, 4 pm onwards
Where: To be announced
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Pyjama Party:
Enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and delectable food, along with a farmhouse stay and a pool party under the starry sky, wearing comfy PJs. The event also offers ocean-breaking sessions that will provide individuals with opportunities to connect.
When: December 2, 6 pm – December 4, 6 am.
Where: Three Peace Soup, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available at Book My Show
International Jazz Festival:
Embrace a rhythmic reverie as the musical spectacle os all set to showcase top-tier national and international jazz talents. The line-up includes Ari Roland Jazz Quartet from the USA, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality from Germany, Mystic Vibes from Bengaluru, and George Hull Collective from Hyderabad.
When: December 2, 5 pm onwards
Where: Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City
Registrations: Free event
SoMaphia:
Delve into this conceptual Indian Music concert, depicting the journey of a woman through the many stages and layers of life, by renowned playback singer Sri Soumya Varanasi.
When: December 3, 8 pm onwards
Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills