Gitanjali Devashray: Students unwind at Annual Sports Day

Gitanjali Devashray celebrated Annual Sports Day for the academic session 2020-21 on December 4. The event, which was aired online, witnessed a plethora of athletic undertakings. The rousing speech by Associate Director Madhvi Chandra charged up the ambiance with lots of positivity and impetus. She enumerated how, despite the raging pandemic, the institution has been steadfastly executing every curricular and extra-curricular activity.

The solemn proceeding of the Handing Over Ceremony was also a part of the meet. Managing Director Jai Karan administered the Pledge to the Deputy Captains and declared the recipient house for the Overall Achievement Shield, with much aplomb. The special class children were also part of the Sports Day showcasing their agility and ability.

The programme culminated with the announcement of the prestigious Dev Karan Award for the Best Student of class X (2019- 20) which was awarded to Apoorv Dube and the Teachers’ Awards were given to Sita Thakur, Rachna Misra, M Madhvi and Shivkala Pai. The Institution also showed appreciation to teachers- Chitra Santosh, Smita Mathur and M Shravan for their loyalty and commitment to the institution for 10 years.

