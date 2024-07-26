Khammam Collectorate initiates health profile for staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:16 PM

Collector Muzammil Khan undergoing tests at a medical camp at the collectorate in Khammam.

Khammam: Following an initiative by the district Collector, the health profile of officials and staff working at the collectorate was being prepared to maintain their health in a good condition.

A medical camp was organised by the health department at the collectorate to collect blood samples and conduct tests for the staff on Thursday as the Collector Muzammil Khan planned to design the health profile of government employees and officials.

Tests like complete blood picture (CBP), hemoglobin, blood cell count, white blood cell details, random blood sugar, liver function, renal function tests, kidney function, thyroid profile, lipid profile tests, ECG, calcium, B12, D3 and others were conducted.

The results of the tests were sent to their respective mobiles through WhatsApp. The employees would be given doctors advice on the diet to be followed and medicines to be taken according to their respective test results as a follow up, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi told Telangana Today.

As many as 287 male and 140 female employees underwent tests at the medical camp. Blood samples were collected for various tests from 346 people. With focus on the health of the employees, a similar camp was conducted in the past following the directions of the Collector and Thursday’s camp was the second one to be held.