Gitanjali Devshala: Kids voice their opinion on sustainable development

The students of classes IV to X and the special class section spoke eloquently on the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN.

By | Akhil Burra | Published: 6:17 pm 6:18 pm

Gitanjali Devshala presented Envision 2030 – A Humanities Fair on July 31 with enthusiasm by students, teachers and parents. The fair was joined by the Chief Guests Ruchi Kaushal, Chief Operating Officer, Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission and Professor Ashok Kumar Lonavath, a PhD in Geography from Osmania University.

The students of classes IV to X and the special class section spoke eloquently on the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN. The research, class discussions, presentations all culminated in a grand finale which was presented through music, dance and rap in the synergy classrooms of Gitanjali Devshala.

It was a thrill to watch the children voice their opinion with conviction and determination on equal pay, poverty, zero hunger, climate change, life on land and managing e-waste. These complex ideas were delivered in form of songs, raps, music and dance, and comedy segments exemplifying how even a layman can easily understand such technical subjects when explained in a simple form.

The PowerPoint presentations by students were vivid and colourful which conveyed many messages through simple pictures. The presentations were not only in English but also in Hindi and Telugu to represent that sustainable development should be spread in vernacular languages so that we can reach as many people as possible. The students were impacted by this topic and vowed to continue pushing for sustainability in their own lives.

Akhil Burra, class: X,

Gitanjali Devshala

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .