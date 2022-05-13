Giving wings to aspirants’ dreams

Around 12,000 job aspirants who are preparing for the TSPSC examinations attended the seminar held at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram. A seminar conducted by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana on job tests preparation evokes tremendous response in Khammam

A seminar organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ in Khammam on Friday to spread awareness among job aspirants on how to prepare for the competitive examinations received tremendous response.

As many as 12,000 unemployed youth attended the seminar organised in the wake of job notifications being released by the Telangana government. Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram, where the seminar was conducted, filled to capacity as the youth keenly listened to the speakers.

Former MP, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who addressed the job aspirants told them to prepare well, and fulfil their parents’ aspirations, as the State government was issuing job notifications.

He advised the aspirants not to trust middlemen who claim to secure jobs for them in return for a certain amount of money. Those appearing for the job tests have to give their best and prepare hard to reach their goal.

Srinivas Reddy he said he came from a farmers’ family, entered into politics without any mentors or backing. He stated that he believed in himself and moved on a path his heart told him to move on and succeeded.

“Everyone needs to understand one important truth, nothing is impossible if we work hard with love and dedication. You have to overcome all the hurdles in reaching your goal. Do not be discouraged if you fail a test, something better would happen in your lives,” the ex-MP said.

CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu, Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills (VALES) founder, Dr. CS Vepa, a motivational speaker and psychologist Gampa Nageshwer Rao and a trainee IPS officer Sirisetti Sankeerth addressed the seminar.

The speakers motivated the job aspirants with their personal experiences and expert advice. Audiovisual presentations were made on the success story of Balalatha and the lecturer-turned-Chairman of Right Choice Academy, M Kiran Kumar.

The youths were thoroughly stirred by the narrative of Sankeerth who humbly told the aspirants that he just cleared an examination and was nothing great about it. What was great was the determination he had and the efforts he made to crack the UPSC exam in his sixth attempt.

He advised the aspirants not to take failure in either academic or competitive tests seriously and not harm their lives as it would upset their parents. If a person fails in a test in the first attempt there would always be another chance to succeed in that test or something bigger.

Dr. Vepa and Nageshwar Rao demonstrated how one could put his or her brain to work in the most efficient manner and involved the aspirants to do some mental exercises and explained their significance and usefulness in writing the tests in an effective manner.

An inspirational audiovisual presentation on the success story of Balalatha, a differently-abled woman who cracked the UPSC examination twice and led hundreds of youngsters on the path of success, was applauded with loud cheers by the job aspirants.

Kiran Kumar, Chairman of Right Choice Academy which sponsored the seminar, gave the aspirants insights into the job tests, syllabus, method of preparation and time management in a detailed manner.

He said the academy was aiming to ensure its students would secure at least 50 Group-I posts in the ongoing recruitment drive. The academy has created records in SI and constable tests as hundreds of students of the academy got jobs.

The job aspirants have thanked ‘Namasthe Telangana’-‘Telangana Today’ for organising the seminar, which was very helpful to them. “I had many doubts over the syllabus and how to prepare and all such doubts were cleared here,” said M Ajay of Khammam.

Kaka Ramesh of Kothagudem, D Sandeep of Khammam and R Pradeep of Manugur expressed similar views. This seminar was very useful for the job aspirants as the expert speakers have given the most valuable suggestions, they said.

