We-Hub gives wings to dreams of women

WE-Hub empowers 3,427 entrepreneurs with 276 women-led startups in three years since its inception

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 12:02 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: When she launched Brunswick in 2019, Srilaxmi Ambati needed some help with branding. And by sheer coincidence, the city-based homemaker, who loved making chocolates for friends and family, met Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE-Hub, during an art exhibition.

“When she tasted my chocolates, she asked me about my company. I didn’t have proper branding then. I was actually making chocolates for a few clients. She asked me to meet her team at WE-Hub where they explained the complexities of owning and running a business. Since then, WE-Hub has been instrumental in the growth of Brunswick,” shares Srilaxmi.

Today, Brunswick is successful, offering around 20 chocolate products. From a small room with two employees, Srilaxmi is looking for creating a website and transition online.

The success of Adilabad-based entrepreneur Leburi Sarada is another example of how WE-Hub helps women-led startups make a mark. After starting Lesperanzau, which manufactures essential oils, Sarada approached WE-Hub.

“I started my business in 2017 to support farmers and create high-value products. I got to know about WE-Hub and approached them. My business has benefited with the WE-Hub team guiding me,” says Sarada, who is now planning to diversify into personal care products.

Not just Srilaxmi and Sarada, WE-Hub, the country’s only startup incubator for women entrepreneurs, has given wings to 148 dreams, and in three years since inception, has engaged 3,427 women entrepreneurs, supported 276 such startups, and created 320 jobs.

“Our job is to equip women with information and knowledge when they want to start their own enterprise. We ensure they know everything about running a business,” shares Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub.

“We have curated our services to create a platform where a woman, across every stage of entrepreneurship, is assisted. A separate programme focuses on women-led startups. It’s not a start-to-end service. The entrepreneurs can come to us even after incubation for any help. We have experts in each department, and are always happy to help,” she adds.

Choosing the best: Deepti Ravula

The WE-Hub initiative doesn’t have a brand ambassador. But if you ask the CEO, she would argue that it does not need one. “We want entrepreneurs we work with to be our ambassadors, not some celebrity. The success of these women will inspire more, and that is our aim,” says Deepthi Ravula.

To ensure that these brand ambassadors are the finest, the team works very carefully towards choosing the best candidates among thousands who apply. “We listen to every idea but are very careful about which startup we incubate here. Only those in which we see real potential make it to incubation,” she says.

‘Project Suvidha’

“We have an initiative called Project Suvidha, a three-month pre-incubation programme that focuses on inducting the essentials of entrepreneurship. Upon graduation, the startups receive certification and successful models are selected for incubation at the WE-Hub incubator for six months,” she says, adding that Telangana has seen several successful rural female entrepreneurs too.

“To ensure that rural women are not denied any opportunity to grow, we visit villages and create awareness about programs we run. I am proud to say that we have supported some really great rural female entrepreneurs who will inspire many others as well,” she adds.

A1 infrastructure for entrepreneurs

Located on the premises of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, WE-Hub has an office that many corporates might envy. From spacious and well-lit work-desks to well-equipped presentation zones and a pantry, they have it all.

Interestingly, as the hub boasts of supporting only women-led startups, they have not forgotten that these female leaders can be mothers too. The building has a spacious Mother’s Room, where you can relax and feed your baby. They also have a play area for children, and a kids’ washroom too. “While the mothers work, our housekeeping staff takes care of the babies,” shares Deepthi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .