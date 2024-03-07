Global Telangana Association celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘Ladies Night’ in Detroit

The event celebrated the ensuing International Women's day, as the GTA Detroit showcased its commitment to inspiring inclusion and empowerment of women.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 06:31 PM

Ladies on the ramp

Farmington Hills, Detroit: Detroit chapter of the frontal Telangana state association in the USA, Global Telangana Association’s (GTA) women’s wing, GTA-Vanitha, on Saturday hosted the much-anticipated ‘Ladies Night’ at the Farmington Hills Manor.

The event celebrated the ensuing International Women’s day, as the GTA Detroit showcased its commitment to inspiring inclusion and empowerment of women.

It featured an uplifting program that embodied the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024, “Inspire Inclusion.” The association avowed to inspire its members to strive for a more inclusive world for women. Around 350 women members gathered on Saturday evening to celebrate their success and accomplishments in life as mothers, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

US District Judge, Ms. Shalina D Kumar, who was the chief guest, reflected on the remarkable contribution and the progress the Indian women made to the society, economy and the cultures around the world. She exhorted the diverse gathering not to rest on their laurels and strive for more inclusive environment.

“As we celebrate the resilience, strength and achievements of women in all walks of life, let’s not forget that the journey towards gender equality and achieving equity for women is far from over. We must confront and dismantle all the barriers that continue to hold women back from getting their opportunities. Let’s pledge to amplify the voices of women, advocate for their rights and create inclusive spaces for them to thrive,” she said as she spoke of shattering glass ceilings and the power of persistence.

Life coach and motivational speaker Prof. Padmaja Nandigama, who was the keynote speaker, said, “given the many hats women wear, every day is a women’s day. She urged women to do everyday things with the four Ps – Passion, Purpose, Positivity and Persistence .

The occasion also saw the unveiling of hidden glamour. The runway came alive during the fashion show as women showcased not just their designer ensembles but also their inner strength. The culinary delights that followed was a feast to senses. The aroma of spices hung in the air as sumptuous Indian delicacies graced the buffet tables. From fragrant biryani to crispy chat masala, the food was a love letter to tradition as women savoured every bit.

Hearts unleashed with singing and dancing. The stage vibrated with rhythm as the DJ Team belted out soulful melodies. The voices echoed tales of love, loss and resilience. When the beats quickened, the ladies danced, their inhibitions cast aside. Singer Srikanth Sandugu and anchor Sahitya Vinjamuri cast a huge spell on the audience with their talents.

The event was planned and pulled off impeccably within a short time of three weeks by the committee mainly consisting of Sushma Padukone, Swapna Chintapalli, Suma Kalvala, Deepthi Venukadasula, Deepthi Lachireddygari, Harshini Beerapu, Arpitha Bhumireddy, Kalyani Atmakur, Dr Amitha Kakulavaram and Shirisha Reddy among others.

Sushma Padukone and Suma Kalvala said GTA Vanitha teams across the USA are planning women’s day events in the coming weeks. The duo thanked GTA leadership including its chairman, Vishweshwar Kalavala, and President, Praveen Kesireddy, GTA executive and Board of Trustees for their support in making the event a grand success.