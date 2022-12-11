Gloomy weather interrupts Indian Racing League’s return to Hyderabad

Published Date - 12:51 AM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League (IRL) returned to Hyderabad for the fourth round but the Saturday races were deferred owing to gloomy weather, at the India’s first street circuit – Hyderabad Street Circuit – at the NTR Marg on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The first round races in Hyderabad on November 20 were cancelled owing to safety issues while the second and third rounds were held in Chennai. The IRL returned to Hyderabad for the final leg only to the disappointment of the fans. The morning weather was not clear to conduct the scheduled Qualifying races owing to visibility issues.

However, the free practice session was conducted in the evening for 40 minutes which was also red-flagged multiple times. The fans, who gathered to witness the cars in action, managed to get a glimpse of it in the evening. With not enough light in the evening, the qualifying races were postponed to Sunday. However, the organisers are in a dilemma with rain predicted for Sunday.

The organisers were better prepared to conduct the event this time as they came up with designated places for viewers. Three foot-over-bridges were constructed.

The Hyderabad team Hyderabad Black Birds are currently leading the tables with 301.5 points while Godspeed Kochi (242.5) and Goa Aces (165) are in the second and third places respectively.