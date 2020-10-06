‘GLOW’ season 4 cancelled by Netflix due to COVID-19

The series was inspired by the short-lived 1980s wrestling TV show of the same name, which stood for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”.

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Los Angeles: Streaming platform Netflix will not go ahead with the fourth and final season of female wrestling dramedy “GLOW”, due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GLOW”, starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, was renewed for its final season last year and had started production in February. It finished one episode and started filming on the second before the coronavirus pandemic led to production shutdown in mid-March.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of ‘GLOW’ due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

“GLOW” also featured Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Sunita Mani, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Rebekka Johnson, Ellen Wong, Chris Lowell, Marianna Palka, Shakira Barrera, and Bashir Salahuddin.

The series was inspired by the short-lived 1980s wrestling TV show of the same name, which stood for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”.

Netflix has previously reversed the renewals of “The Society” And “I Am Not Okay With This” in the wake of the pandemic.