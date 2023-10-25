GMR Airports to acquire additional 11 percent in Hyderabad Airport

The GMR Airports currently holds a 63 per cent stake in the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad Airport. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: GMR Airports and its affiliates are all set to buy additional 11 per cent stake in the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) from Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad’s unit, reports suggest.

The GMR Airports currently holds a 63 per cent stake in the GHAIL, and the acquisition will raise its stake to 74 percent, while Airports Authority of India and the government of Telangana state hold 13 percent stake each.

The transaction is expected to be concluded within a maximum of 135 days from the date of execution of the said purchase agreement , reports suggest.