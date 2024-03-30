Former England captain Kevin Pietersen impressed by Hyderabad airport’s excellence

Taking to Twitter, he expressed admiration, saying, "Another day, another airport. This time through my buddies airport in Hyderabad."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 04:10 PM

Hyderabad: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, currently in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), commended the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Pietersen lauded the airport’s features, highlighting its tech advancements, cleanliness standards, shopping options, and overall friendly atmosphere. He remarked that the airport stands among the best globally.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport holds the distinction of being India’s first airport equipped with smart baggage trolleys. These trolleys feature screens providing real-time flight information and details about airport facilities.

In a recent accolade, Hyderabad’s RGIA secured the second position among the top 20 global airports with the highest On-Time Performance (OTP), as per Cirium’s annual report.