GMR Hyderabad Airport wins ACI World’s ‘ASQ Best Airport Award 2023’

The airport has prominently secured its place among the Top 3 Global airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017), holding the World No. 1 position four times in 2009, 2010, 2016, and 2017 in the 5 – 15 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in ACI- ASQ Awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again been recognised in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Of over 400 airports that participated globally in 2023, Hyderabad Airport has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport’ in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region for 2023, GMR said in a press release.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, “We are constantly investing in cutting-edge technologies and adopting innovative solutions across our operations to make travel delightful and experiential. We owe this recognition to the team and all airport stakeholders for their dedication, tireless hard work, and commitment.”

“As part of our expansion that is almost complete, we have added new facilities and on ground infrastructure within the terminal and airside areas. These enhancements are instrumental in advancing operational efficiency, enhancing customer convenience, and elevating the overall airport experience,” he added

The airport has prominently secured its place among the Top 3 Global airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017), holding the World No. 1 position four times in 2009, 2010, 2016, and 2017 in the 5 – 15 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in ACI- ASQ Awards.

In 2018, it ranked World No. 4 in the 15 – 25 MPPA category and earned the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the Asia-Pacific region for both 2019 and 2020 in the 15-25 MPPA category. In 2022, it was recognized as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region.